LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America is looking to hire 200 ghouls, performers and make-up artists as they ramp up for Six Flags Fright Fest.
Seasonal workers who are hired by Oct. 11 and work through the end of the month can earn up to an extra $500 to $1,000, with a 10% bonus for all wages earned through September and a 15% bonus for October earnings.
"As exciting as Fright Fest is to our guests, it's also a unique time to be a part of the experience as a Six Flags team member," Six Flags America Park President Richard Pretlow said in a statement. "With evening and weekend opportunities, it's the perfect job for students who need extra pocket money, plus who doesn't love getting paid to scare people?"
The park is holding National Scare Day on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will have the chance to see if they have what it takes to join the ranks of the park's undead. Park workers are holding live makeup demos, auditions and interviews. Qualified applicants may be given same-day job offers. Those who want to apply without buying a ticket to the park can visit the Six Flags America human resources building, visit their website or text "SCARE" to 220MONSTER.