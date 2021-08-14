TRAPPE, Md. (WJZ) — State and local officials on Sunday will celebrate the inclusion of the Chesapeake Country All-American Road in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s America’s Byways collection.
The Chesapeake Country All-American Road is more than 400 miles from Chesapeake City to Crisfield on country roads along the Chesapeake Bay's edge.
The Chesapeake Country All-American Road was one of 49 new designations to the America's Byways collection, including 15 All-American Roads and 34 National Scenic Byways in 28 states, announced by the Federal Highway Administration in February.
The designation is expected to expand tourism and economic development opportunities along the stretch of road.
Before the All-American Road designation, only part of the Chesapeake Country route, from Kent County to Queen Anne's County, was considered a national scenic byway.