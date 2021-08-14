COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:America's Byways, Chesapeake Country All-American Road, Talbot County, Trappe, U.S. Department of Transportation

TRAPPE, Md. (WJZ) — State and local officials on Sunday will celebrate the inclusion of the Chesapeake Country All-American Road in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s America’s Byways collection.

The Chesapeake Country All-American Road is more than 400 miles from Chesapeake City to Crisfield on country roads along the Chesapeake Bay’s edge.

READ MORE: Tyler Courtney Of West Virginia Killed In Frederick Motorcycle Crash

The Chesapeake Country All-American Road was one of 49 new designations to the America’s Byways collection, including 15 All-American Roads and 34 National Scenic Byways in 28 states, announced by the Federal Highway Administration in February.

READ MORE: In Return From Injury, Sale Hands Orioles Tenth Straight Loss

The designation is expected to expand tourism and economic development opportunities along the stretch of road.

Before the All-American Road designation, only part of the Chesapeake Country route, from Kent County to Queen Anne’s County, was considered a national scenic byway.

MORE NEWS: Former Raven Torrey Smith Leads Kids In Baltimore City Clean-Up Events

 

CBS Baltimore Staff