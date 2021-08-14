COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was struck by a car and killed in Columbia early Saturday, police said.
At around 3:37 a.m., a 2017 BMW X1 was headed northbound on Route 29 approaching Rivers Edge Road when it struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The BMW driver stayed at the scene and was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed. The northbound side of Route 29 was closed for several hours between Johns Hopkins Road and Rivers Edge Road, police said.