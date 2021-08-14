BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mural reflecting the residents of neighboring Eager Park and the community was unveiled Saturday.
Painted by artist LaToya D. Peoples, the mural is on the north face of the Elmer A. Henderson School near the corner of Biddle and Wolfe streets.
The mural is the first project of East Baltimore Development Inc.'s Public Arts and Placemaking Group, comprised of staff from local government and institutions, as well as Eager Park residents and other community partners.
Peoples sought and received input on the mural’s design through meetings with community members from January to April. Residents spoke about topics including East Baltimore’s history and the importance of intergenerational relationships.
The mural features typical historic East Baltimore rowhome features, including bright marble stairs, a transom window, and the distinctive brick façade, with subtle themes throughout that uniquely connect back to East Baltimore, EBDI officials said.
The mural features the following residents EBDI described as past, present and future leaders:
- Darrian Alexander, a rising 9th grader and recent graduate of Henderson-Hopkins;
- Randolph Scott, a lifelong Middle East/Eager Park resident and retired Army veteran;
- SirKaeden Carr, a rising 1st grader at Henderson-Hopkins;
- Del. Hattie Harrison, who represented District 45 in the Maryland General Assembly from 1973 until she died in 2013. She was the longest-serving member of the Maryland House of Delegates and the first Black woman to chair a major committee;
- Latisha Jackson, a Henderson-Hopkins teacher, and her son, Daryll Thames, a rising fourth-grader at Henderson-Hopkins;
- Sol Aloe, a rising fourth-grader at Henderson-Hopkins