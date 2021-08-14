BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a championship effort getting things done in West Baltimore.

We all know former Raven Torrey Smith for his play on the football field, but he and his wife, Chanel, continue to put their stamp on the city.

Nearly 1,000 people came out to clean up the community, thanks to Smith’s organization, LEVEL82.

Their leadership academy runs an eight-week summer camp focusing on academics, community service and other projects.

The kids competed to create the best event to help Baltimoreans and the Community Clean-Up Project won.

All these kids coming together turned out to be the winning formula.

“It makes it that much more special that they chose to do this. It goes to show that they understand the power that they have,” Smith said. “That was our goal, to let them know the power that they have. They don’t have to wait. They have the power to be the change that they want to see.”

“I hate to see Baltimore in the news about killing and trash and stuff, so I want to change that. Me and my youth want to be a part of that change,” said one of the participants.

They didn’t just clean up at the Hilton Rec Center. Everybody did their thing at four locations across the city from Edgewood Street to Park Heights.