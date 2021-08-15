BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime Baltimore City youth basketball coach has died.
Baltimore City Recreation and Parks officials on Sunday confirmed the recent death of Anthony Lewis. Known as “Dutie,” officials credit him with recruiting kids from local neighborhoods and keeping them out of trouble by directing their energies toward basketball and other sports.
“Lewis was an extremely talented and influential basketball coach with many of his players pursuing successful collegiate and professional careers,” officials said in a statement. “His passing and legacy will continue to be felt by BCRP, the local basketball community and the city as a whole.”
Lewis was a program director at Cecil Kirk Recreation Center.