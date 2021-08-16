BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several more brands of pre-cooked frozen shrimp over concerns the products are infected with salmonella, the FDA announced on Monday.
The recall affects the brands Nature’s Promise, Food Lion, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Hannaford, Wellsley Farms, Sea Cove and others. Find the full listed of affected product codes here.
Avanti released an initial list of possibly contaminated shrimp products in June.
Salmonella infections can be fatal for seniors, young children and people with weakened immune symptoms. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.