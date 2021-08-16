BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council is set to pass a resolution on Monday calling on Governor Larry Hogan to reinstate an eviction moratorium.
Hogan's order expired on Sunday along with the Covid-19 State of Emergency.
In a statement, the lead sponsor of the resolution, Councilwoman Odette Ramos (D-District 14), said the city has millions in relief dollars coming from the state and federal governments and needs more time to distribute the money to renters.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention extended a national eviction moratorium to Oct. 1 but Ramos’ office said evictions are still happening.
An estimated 28,000 families in Baltimore City are behind in rent, according to a July report from the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success.
To date, a city program to prevent evictions has spent $18 million to help 4,000 people, Ramos’ office said. Another $61 million in relief funds is earmarked for helping landlords and renters.