ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Severn River Association and Oyster Recovery Partnership will plant 20 million juvenile oysters in the Severn River on Friday as part of an ongoing effort to improve water quality.
According to the Oyster Recovery Partnership, oysters are "filter feeders" that create cleaner water by removing pollutants and excess nutrients, and their reefs provide habitats, food and protection for other marine animals and plants.
The dense development along the Severn River leads to problems like erosion, poor water quality and a decline of marine life, the groups said.
Since 1998, the group has planted more than 8.5 billion juvenile oysters in protected sanctuaries in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. State law forbids harvesting in these areas.
On Friday at 11 a.m., a vessel will travel to existing oyster reefs, located off the shores of the Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park in Annapolis, to plant the juvenile oysters.