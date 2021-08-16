COVID-19 In MarylandKey Metrics Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Howard County Police Department, Jessup, Robbery, Shooting

JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police said a man shot by police suffered non-life-threatening injuries and two officers were injured following a confrontation in Jessup.

According to officials, officers learned a group of suspects with outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions allegedly robbed a store in Elkridge.

Officers located the suspects and followed them to a storage building in the 8200 block of Washington Blvd., in Jessup, where they allegedly saw the men with stolen goods.

When they confronted the suspects, the men tried to flee in a car and rammed a police vehicle. An officer fired a shot, striking the driver. The other three suspects were uninjured.

The driver was taken to Shock Trauma. Police recovered a gun at the scene but it was not fired during the incident.

Authorities said one officer was taken to Howard County General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another was treated at the scene.

