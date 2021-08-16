BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the Orioles are in the midst of an 11-game losing streak at the major league level, the prospects in the minor leagues are continuing to generate some buzz.
Baseball America ranked the Orioles farm system as the second best in all of baseball–the highest placement for Baltimore since the publication began ranking minor league players.
It’s been a busy morning for the O’s farm system, and here’s another piece of exciting news, the Orioles slot in at No. 2 on Baseball America’s Organization Rankings.
“This is the highest-ever ranking for an Orioles’ farm system” https://t.co/VAAE0MP3K9
— Adam Esselman (@AdamEsselman) August 16, 2021
The system is headlined by catcher Adley Rutschman, the number one overall draft pick in 2019. On the year, Rutschman is hitting .278 with 18 home runs and 60 RBI. Since being promoted to the AAA Norfolk Tides on Aug. 10, Rutschman is hitting .381 with two doubles and five RBI.
The O’s also have one of the top pitchers in the game in hard-throwing right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. A first round pick in 2018, Rodriguez pitched to a 1.54 ERA in five starts with the High-A Aberdeen Ironbirds this year before earning a promotion to AA. As a member of the Bowie Baysox he has 2.38 ERA in 12 starts with 82 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched.