BALTIMORE (WJZ) –A teenager shot last Tuesday near Edmondson Village died at shock trauma after fighting for her life for several days. Now, homicide detectives want to know who killed her and why.

Police said 15-year-old Jay’Nyi Weeden was shot on Aug. 10 along Gelston Drive in Northwest Baltimore.

“I heard six shots it’s was so pronounced. I knew or I figured it was gunfire.”

Neighbors heard the commotion outside but are just learning it was a teenager who was taken to Shock Trauma that night. Police thought she was an adult when they transported her. She was in critical care for several days but died over the weekend.

This was the location of a shooting August 10. We now know a 15-year-old girl died over the weekend after being in shock trauma for several days @wjz pic.twitter.com/G4iDKn0ntV — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 16, 2021

“We need to get to the bottom of this why would someone want to kill her. Was this mistaken identity or was this a callous act? We don’t know.”

Mayor Brandon Scott wrote on Twitter Monday “Jay’nyi’s life was taken before she was able to fully reach her potential. There were too many people nearby for nobody to know anything about who killed this young lady.”

It’s a hard concept for neighbors to grasp.

“Nobody deserves to be shot and left alone like that somebody had to know her.”

Neighbors said they heard 6-8 shots but did not know a teenager was shot. Police say a group of people was with her, but left her in the street after the shots rang out.@Wjz pic.twitter.com/tqP2zYtK8h — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 16, 2021 READ MORE: Congressman Ruppersberger Releases Statement Supporting Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Residents said there are young people in the neighborhood and even more that simply pass through.

“I have absolutely no idea who the person is. Did they live here? Were they visiting here?

“Beautiful young girl, beautiful young girl. I’ve never seen her in this area.”

But the plea echoes from these streets to police headquarters.

“I pray to God’s somebody would do the right thing and come forward give that family some peace.”

Ja'Nyi's life was taken before she was able to fully reach her potential. There were too many people near by for no one to not know anything about who killed this young lady. https://t.co/AUVuhaEXTc — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) August 16, 2021

Detectives are asking anyone with information in Weeden’s murder to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.