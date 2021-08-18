BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven members of a violent Baltimore gang known as “39 Babies” or “GreenTeam” have been indicted for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts.
“Murder, assault and carjacking are among the hundreds of charges in the indictments of the members of the 39 Babies organization,” said Frosh. “These men used threats and violence to control their territory and retaliate against adversaries. They flaunted guns and money on social media and in music videos. Our partnership with the ATF and the BPD enabled us to link these defendants to multiple violent crimes and bring the charges announced today.”
Frosh said an investigation into the organization began after ballistics evidence linked the weapons used in two Baltimore murders to “multiple incidents including homicides,
non-fatal shootings, firearm dischargings, carjackings, and other violent crimes.”
- Gregory Beadles
- Pierre Briggs
- Damone Cornish
- Raequan Fields
- Stephen Harrington
- Datwain Jackson
- Karon Johnson
- J’Quan Powell
- Donye Thompson
- Ramell Wilson
- Jalen Wise
The ATF said Jalen Wise, 19, is the only defendant still wanted. He is described as an armed and dangerous fugitive charged with two counts of conspiracy. There is a $5000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.
