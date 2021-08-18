BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo.
Portillo was shot near East Baltimore Street at North Highland Avenue on Aug. 17 just after 1:30 p.m.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Tornado Warning Issued For Baltimore County
Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.
READ MORE: Baltimore Fire Crews Respond To Two-Story Apartment Fire
Police just released video in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo in Baltimore. They are trying to identify the person running. @wjz https://t.co/oFPtFxjxue pic.twitter.com/ePrOCMXVQ2
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 19, 2021MORE NEWS: 'It Was Absolutely Amazing' Temple X Summer Program Looking To Continue Throughout Academic Year