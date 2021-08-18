COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity, Hospitalizations Continue To Rise
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo.

Portillo was shot near East Baltimore Street at North Highland Avenue on Aug. 17 just after 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.

