BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The chaos continues to unfold in Afghanistan and one local man is desperate to bring his brother to safety.

“The situation for our family is getting worse,” said Shahab.

The images are painful and the escape seems impossible.

“The situation in Afghanistan is very dark nothing can be predicted what’s happening next,” said Shahab.

One Maryland man who wanted to be identified as Shahab, is left wondering about the fate of his native country and the safety of his family.

Shahab came to America with his wife and two kids but his brother stayed behind and is now a possible target for the Taliban.

“We don’t’ want to lose him. I used all options I had to speedily evacuate him from there but I couldn’t and I haven’t slept for the past two weeks since,” said Shahab.

Shahab said his brother is now in hiding. He said it’s been a nightmare knowing the streets of his home that once felt safe are now swarmed with Taliban soldiers.

“They just have the mindset of revenge in their heads,” said Shahab.

Shahab said he’s reached out to government officials on behalf of his brother but no one’s answered.

Desperate for help, Shahab said every hour the situation gets worse and although he’s proud of his country, he said it’s crucial his brother gets out now.

“My heart is connected to my homeland and I don’t want my family to be immigrated but it’s essential now,” said Shahab

Now Shahab is in contact with his brother at the moment, but with the future of Afghanistan left uncertain and in the hands of the Taliban, he’s worried that communication could be cut off soon.