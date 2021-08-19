BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Tight end Mark Andrews fell down to the ground in pain with full-body cramps on Thursday during practice — a reminder of what can happen when teams work hard in the heat.
Day number two in South Carolina started pleasantly. Then after a warm-up, the Ravens and Panthers began to heat up. Another day of intense practice under the South Carolina sun.
“We got a lot out of these practices (towels off)…it’s pretty hot.”
Too hot for Ravens Pro Bowl Tight End Mark Andrews. — an ambulance was called in to help tend to him after he went down in pain with severe cramps.
“It’s always unfortunate, get him right.”
The Andrews scare was a down note on an otherwise productive two days of joint practices with the Panthers.
“I thought it was excellent, should make us better.”