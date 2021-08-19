COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%
By Mark Viviano
Filed Under:Football, NFL, practice, Ravens, South Carolina, Sports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Tight end Mark Andrews fell down to the ground in pain with full-body cramps on Thursday during practice — a reminder of what can happen when teams work hard in the heat.

Day number two in South Carolina started pleasantly. Then after a warm-up, the Ravens and Panthers began to heat up. Another day of intense practice under the South Carolina sun.

“We got a lot out of these practices (towels off)…it’s pretty hot.”

Too hot for Ravens Pro Bowl Tight End Mark Andrews. — an ambulance was called in to help tend to him after he went down in pain with severe cramps.

“It’s always unfortunate, get him right.”

The Andrews scare was a down note on an otherwise productive two days of joint practices with the Panthers.

“I thought it was excellent, should make us better.”