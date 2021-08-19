BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Taliban forces take greater control of Afghanistan, thousands have attempted to flee the country.

The United Nations is now warning this could turn into a humanitarian catastrophe.

Two thousand Afghan allies have already arrived at Dulles Airport and they’re expecting about 20,000 more — many arriving with just the clothes on their back to a new home, new city and new surroundings.

“We are looking for volunteers to pick these individuals up from the airport we are looking for volunteers to help furnish their basic …to stock their refrigerator with culturally familiar foods to help drive them to their English as a second language class.”

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah from Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services is one of nine resettlement agencies helping the thousands of Afghans arriving in the tri-state area.

“Many of them are coming with literally their clothes on their backs or a suitcase with some personal belongings because they’ve fled a war-torn country.”

Some staying at a hotel in Northern Virginia said they were left with little choice but to leave their home country or be killed.

“I was lucky that I left Afghanistan because I work with Americans. I was worried about my situation my family.”

“If I stayed there maybe the Taliban would have killed me, so that’s why I came here.”

The Afghan refugees are those who worked with the U.S. military and qualified for special immigrant visas or SIVs.

“Maryland receives more of these SIVs than any other state and we stand ready and willing to receive more,” said Governor Hogan.

“Having communities willing to engage willing to step up is the only way we’re gonna get this done.”

For ways to help or donate, visit: https://www.lirs.org/help-our-afghan-allies/.