BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire near Northbound I-895 past exit 11.
Officials said all lanes are blocked at this time.READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Travon Henderson Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking In Brooklyn Neighborbood
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
READ MORE: State Awards $3.5M Grant To Family League Of Baltimore
#BMORESBravest are battling a vehicle fire on NB I-895 past exit 11B O’Donnell St. All lanes blocked. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZJVGw9TXTK
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 19, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore Nonprofit 'I Believe In Me Girls' Vying For $25k Grant