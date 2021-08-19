COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fire, I-895, Lanes Blocked

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire near Northbound I-895 past exit 11.

Officials said all lanes are blocked at this time.

READ MORE: 27-Year-Old Travon Henderson Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking In Brooklyn Neighborbood

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

 

READ MORE: State Awards $3.5M Grant To Family League Of Baltimore

CBS Baltimore Staff