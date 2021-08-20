UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County officials announced that a 53-year-old former volunteer firefighter has been charged with two counts of third-degree and fourth-degree sex offenses.
Officials said on July 14, Rodriquez-Lott engaged in sexual activity multiple times with a 14-year-old.
“This case involves a young person in our community who was taken advantage of by someone we believe they did not know,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy. “Unfortunately, there are people who prey on children. We will hold them accountable. However, our children need to be reminded about safety on a daily basis. As we prepare for the upcoming school year, we want them to protect themselves from these types of dangers.”