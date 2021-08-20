BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For 20-year-old Sumaya, it was her first time trying to roller skate.
She and her family were attending AFRAM's Skate and Bake event Friday evening and even though it took her a few tumbles, Sumaya and her friend Asia were gliding along the rink in no time.
She was among the dozens who attended Friday’s event.
David Mitchell, an event manager for Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, said AFRAM is all about celebrating. AFRAM is Baltimore City’s annual celebration of African American culture and community.
The week-long event offers festivities both online and in-person.
Some of the events had to be postponed due to weather, and have been rescheduled for next week.
But Friday night’s skating was a hit.
“Who doesn’t love a good skate and snacks and drinks and to meet other, new people?” asked Marigold Lewi.
WJZ is a proud media sponsor of AFRAM, which ends this weekend with a virtual concert hosted by WJZ’s Vic Carter and Ava-Joye Burnett.
"We've asked these A-list artists to make their performances as specific to Baltimore and celebrate the people of Baltimore and they've done just that," said Mitchell.
The lineup includes the legendary Chaka Kahn, Busta Rhymes and Montgomery County native Wale, who promised some new songs he said he’s never performed before.