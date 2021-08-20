STREET, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that Benjamin Murdy, the man who fired nearly 200 rounds at Harford County deputies, was convicted of first-degree murder and animal cruelty.
Murdy was convicted on five counts of first-degree murder.
Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Oak Ridge Drive in Street, Maryland, for a report of animal cruelty around 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2020. They learned someone living on the block had shot and killed a dog in his home during a domestic dispute.
When they arrived, deputies tried to approach the home but were then fired upon, they said. No deputies were struck, but a neighbor, 59-year-old Robert Schell, who was outside his home taking out his trash, was shot at and struck twice in his lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatments,
While the deputies were under fire, they were able to establish a perimeter and maintain cover. Special Response Team units got to the scene and using, a Tactical Rescue Vehicle they rescued Schell and extracted patrol deputies on the perimeter.
Crisis Negotiation Team members arrived and began to contact the person who was firing at the deputies, but the person continued to fire — firing nearly 200 rounds from a rifle and a handgun, striking a Harford County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle multiple times.
Murdy later called Harford County's 911 dispatch and told them he wanted to surrender. After speaking with the Crisis Negotiation Team, he left the home and was arrested.
His sentencing has been set for Dec. 6.