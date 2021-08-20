LINTHICUM (WJZ) — Doctors in Maryland are seeing more young patients with COVID-19.

New infections among people age 0 to 29 have increased more than 700 percent in the past month in Maryland, according to an analysis of Maryland Department of Health statistics.

NEW #COVID19 Friday numbers in Maryland: 1,206 new infections; positivity rate stays above 5%; 13 more hospitalized and 6 new deaths reported. #coronavirus @wjz pic.twitter.com/NNyFOvi0pV — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 20, 2021

Dr. Kinjal Sheth, chief of care at Northwest Hospital, said with most schools set to open soon there are fears cases could rise even more.

“I do have two young children and they will be wearing masks all day in school, and that’s what the policy should be at every school,” Sheth said.

There were just 12 new cases among children up to 9 years old on July 20. There were 224 reported on August 20.

“If you had COVID in the past, you can get it again. It can be worse, and do you know what’s also horrible? To be 25 years old and to be short of breath for the rest of your life for no reason,” he said, urging people to get vaccinated.

This week, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed for the federal government to quickly approve vaccinations for children as young as 5.

“We’re expecting now perhaps an emergency use authorization for children 5 to 11 years of age in late October or early November,” said Dr. Bill Moss of the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, during the university’s Friday coronavirus briefing.

The good news is overall vaccinations are rising in Maryland and nationwide.

“The case increases are considerably higher in the states with the lowest vaccination coverage. That doesn’t mean that states that have higher vaccination coverage are truly safe,” Jennifer Nuzzo, a Hopkins epidemiologist.

Hogan also wants the timeline moved up to start giving booster shots for seniors and the vulnerable.

Maryland has seen more than 7,033 breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated since January.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.