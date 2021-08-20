BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after one woman was killed and three people were injured in separate shootings overnight.
The first shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of Roundhill Road. On the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
The second shooting happened around 1:14 a.m. Officers heard gunshots come from the 3800 block of S. Hanover Street. On the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 35-year-old woman was taken to Shock Trauma but died a short time later. She was later identified as Shaketa Causey. The 26-year-old was treated and released. He's being questioned by detectives.
The third shooting occurred around 2:43 a.m. Officers responded to a shot spotter in the 2000 block of Homewood Ave. On the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.
He was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information in any of these shootings is asked to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.