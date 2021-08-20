BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman. Milan Miller and Ava Griffin were last seen together in the 1600 block of Brentwood Avenue on Aug. 19.
Miller is around three feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. Griffin is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.READ MORE: Mail Carrier Among 4 Arrested In Scheme To Smuggle Methamphetamine Through Mail
Officials said Griffin may be driving a white Volvo with Maryland tag No. 23067CK.READ MORE: 53-Year-Old Former Volunteer Firefighter Charged Sex Offenses Involving 14-Year-Old
Family and friends are concerned about the 3-year-old’s wellbeing.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section at 410-396-2100 or dial 911.MORE NEWS: Benjamin Murdy Convicted Of Attempted Murder & Animal Cruelty After Firing Nearly 200 Rounds At Harford County Deputies
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.