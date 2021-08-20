FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — At least two area animal shelters will waive or reduce pet adoption fees next week as part of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption event.
The Humane Society of Harford County requires appointments and asks would-be adopters to complete an application at harfordshelter.org/animals, The shelter also has a list of available animals.READ MORE: Benjamin Murdy Convicted Of Attempted Murder, Animal Cruelty After Firing Nearly 200 Rounds At Harford County Deputies
Once the application is complete, an adoptions counselor will schedule the meet-and-greet appointment.
Clear the Shelters Week runs from Monday to Aug. 31.
READ MORE: Bore Of Fort McHenry Tunnel Closed For Overturned Tractor-Trailer
The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center will reduce its fees by 50% next week but is extending its Clear the Shelters event to Sept. 19.
The shelter has 100 animals looking for permanent homes. To encourage adoptions, the county is waiving adoption fees on animals who have spent more than 30 days waiting to be adopted.
Adopters can start the process online or in person but must make an appointment.MORE NEWS: Braves' Fried Pitches Gem, Handing Orioles 3-0 Loss, Their 16th Straight