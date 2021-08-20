BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police along with ATF Baltimore announced the arrest of two suspects in a November 2020 homicide.

Officials said they have arrested 22-year-old Charles Baldwin and 20-year-old Mizell Taylor for the murders of 21-year-old Diamond Davis and 20-year-old Pedro Chesley. They were killed in the 700 block of Grantley Ave on Nov. 21, 2020.

“It is devastating to see two young people who cared about one another and had such promising lives ahead of them, to include serving our country, have all of that cut short because of an act of senseless violence,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. “We offer our condolences to the family and assure them that Pedro and Diamond have always remained present in the thoughts of Special Agents and Detectives as they worked together to identify the shooters. ATF will continue to focus its efforts alongside the police department to stop anyone using firearms to cause crime and violence in Baltimore communities.”

The suspects have been charged with first and second-degree murder. They are being held without bond.

Officials said Baldwin and Taylor were found inside a home in the 700 block of Grantley Street and were arrested after a search and seizure warrant was executed. They were also charged on matters unrelated to this case.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of Mr. Chesley and Ms. Davis,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “I want to thank the men and women of our homicide unit that worked alongside the ATF in identifying and arresting these two suspects responsible for taking the like of two of our young people. This case would not have been possible without our ongoing partnership with the ATF and the use of crime gun intelligence in bringing these suspects to justice.”