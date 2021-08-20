GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police announced that two men were arrested and charged for marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Glen Burnie.
Kobe Christian Drew, 20, and Cody Thomas Carpenter, 20, were stopped by an officer on Aug. 19 at Crainmont Drive and Donna Court in Glen Burnie. As the officer approached the vehicle, they noticed the smell of marijuana and observed suspected flakes and residue throughout the car.
The officer investigated and found five packages containing cannabis oil, a digital scale and 24 assorted packages containing suspected marijuana/THC.
Both were taken into custody.
Drew was found to be in possession of a plastic bag containing 22.79 grams of suspected marijuana and Carpenter had a plastic bag containing 33.41 grams.
Both were charged accordingly officials said.