COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FERNDALE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Ferndale section of Glen Burnie.

Kiana Brown is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen near Wells Avenue wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and clear sandals.

Police did not indicate when she was last seen.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Northern District at 410-222-6135.

