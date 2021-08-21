FERNDALE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Ferndale section of Glen Burnie.
Kiana Brown is 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen near Wells Avenue wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and clear sandals.
Police did not indicate when she was last seen.
Anyone with information can call the department's Northern District at 410-222-6135.
