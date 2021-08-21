SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WJZ) — Seat Pleasant Police are on the scene of what they’re calling a shootout in Prince George’s County where four people were shot Saturday afternoon.
Two of them are between the ages of 14 and 15. All are in the hospital in critical but stable condition.READ MORE: One Man Killed, Five Injured In Separate Baltimore Shootings Saturday
This happened at the Addison Plaza Shopping Center on Central Avenue about 3 p.m.
Police said they are interviewing witnesses and looking at security footage as they investigate.
LIVE UPDATE: Central Avenue Multi-victim Shooting https://t.co/JGr2CCDVEQ
— Seat Pleasant Police (@SPPDNews) August 21, 2021
