COVID-19 In MarylandState Positivity Over 5%, More Than 1,200 Cases Reported In 24 Hours
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMMajor Crimes
    03:05 AMPets.TV
    03:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Fatal Pedestrian Accident, Harford County, Harford County Sheriff's Office

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is killed after being hit while crossing a street in Aberdeen.

This happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on South Philadelphia Boulevard.

READ MORE: Four People Shot, Critically Wounded In Seat Pleasant Shootout

Thomas Harris was hit by a Honda driving westbound.

He died at the scene.

READ MORE: One Man Killed, Five Injured In Separate Baltimore Shootings Saturday

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said there was no crosswalk or traffic signal in the area. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.

 

MORE NEWS: Former Ravens Players In NFL Alumni Chapter Host COVID Vaccine Clinic Saturday

 

CBS Baltimore Staff