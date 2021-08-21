ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is killed after being hit while crossing a street in Aberdeen.
This happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on South Philadelphia Boulevard.
Thomas Harris was hit by a Honda driving westbound.
He died at the scene.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said there was no crosswalk or traffic signal in the area. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.
