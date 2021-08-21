LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man they say was the driver in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.
Officers were called to Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Grove Ridge Court in Linthicum Heights about 2 a.m.
Police said a Nissan SUV, believed to be driven by Ronald Scott Clark Jr., of Severn, tried to make a left turn onto Grove Ridge Court directly in front of a Harley Davidson.
The SUV hit the motorcycle, throwing the driver off the bike. Then the SUV took off, but its three passengers stayed at the scene, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Shock Trauma.
Police have issued a warrant for Clark’s arrest.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 410-222-8573 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
