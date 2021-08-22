BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has reached its goal of vaccinating 80% of the population against COVID-19 before Labor Day.

But the fight against this virus is not yet over.

Gov. Larry Hogan is still working on a number of steps to protect Marylanders and expand the vaccination campaign.

Hogan said with Maryland among one of the most vaccinated states, we’re much better prepared to handle the surge in cases.

And he also pointed out that 100% of hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated people, and he’ hoping to turn that number around.

“We’re doing better than just about any other state,” Hogan said during an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

This morning, Hogan announced 80% of all Maryland adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re the second lowest case rate and positivity rate in America,” Hogan said.

This comes as the state reported just under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Sunday.

“We’re very concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, our numbers are going up, but they’re going up from a very low place,” Hogan said.

The governor said his administration is pressing the federal government to make booster shots available immediately for seniors and vulnerable populations, advance full FDA approval of the vaccine and expedite approval of vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds.

“The bottom line is, the higher the rate of the vaccination in a particular surrounding, whether it’s a school, a community, a state, the level of spread is going to be much lower than without vaccination, ” Dr. Scott Krugman, of Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, said.

With many students heading back to the classrooms next week, and some already in school, doctors are recommending students ages 12 and up who can get a shot to do so.

Right now, immunocompromised people can get a third COVID-19 booster shot. Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he already received his booster shot last week and is feeling great.