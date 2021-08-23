REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials are investigating a crash that killed a 31-year-old man.
Officials said shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 20, Robert Leister was traveling westbound on Butler Rod when he lost control of his 2007 GMC Sierra before hitting a 2014 Dodge Ram. Officials said Leister then struck a guardrail before leaving the roadway and overturning.READ MORE: Prince George's County Officials Announce Arrest Of 'Threat Of Mass Violence' Suspect Tolulope Oluwakorede Adetayo
His vehicle came to a rest in a field. He was pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Governor Larry Hogan Releases Statement On Full FDA Approval Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine
Officials said the driver of the Dodge was unharmed.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Falls Below 5%
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the factors involved in this fatal crash.