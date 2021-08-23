COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Falls Below 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) —  Baltimore County officials are investigating a crash that killed a 31-year-old man.

Officials said shortly after 10 p.m. on Aug. 20, Robert Leister was traveling westbound on Butler Rod when he lost control of his 2007 GMC Sierra before hitting a 2014 Dodge Ram. Officials said Leister then struck a guardrail before leaving the roadway and overturning.

His vehicle came to a rest in a field. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said the driver of the Dodge was unharmed.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the factors involved in this fatal crash.

