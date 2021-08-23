ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three nursing homes or congregate living facilities have 100% of staffers with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 40 other facilities across the state have reached a rate of 91% or better, according to new data released by the Maryland Department of Health on Monday.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, 13 facilities reported 56% of their caretakers or fewer have gotten at least one shot, with the lowest, The Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant in Ellicott City, only having 18%.
Twenty-one facilities did not submit sufficient data, the health department said.
Today’s update comes five days after the state health department instituted new guidelines requiring caretakers and staff at nursing homes and congregate living facilities to get their first shot by Sept. 1. Those who don’t will face regular testing and health screenings.
"As of August 18, 2021, nursing homes with staff who do not have a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 1, 2021, are not requiring unvaccinated staff to weekly COVID-19 screening and testing, or are not appropriately reporting their vaccination data will be subject to fines, civil penalties, and enforcement actions." Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a statement on Monday.
Below are some of the best and worst performers, according to the department.
BEST:
Manor Care Health Services – Chevy Chase 100%
Maplewood Park Place 100%
Maryland Baptist Aged Home 100%
Bedford Court Healthcare Center 99%
Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 99%
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley 99%
Patapsco Valley Center 99%
Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 98%
Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane 98%
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Cherry Lane 97%
Fox Chase Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 97%
Carriage Hill Bethesda 97%
Shady Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 97%
Rockville Nursing Home 97%
WORST
The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant 18%
Cumberland Healthcare Center 45%
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods 48%
Dennett Road Manor 49%
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton 50%
Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health 51%
Sterling Care at Frostburg Village 53%
Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 54%
Anchorage Healthcare Center 55%
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Loch Raven 55%
Long View Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare 56%
Coffman Nursing Home 56%
Allegany Health Nursing and Rehabilitation 56%