COVID-19 In MarylandPositivity Rate Falls Below 5%
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Maryland, Norman Albert, Perry Hall, Police, Suspicious death

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 91-year-old man.

Officials responded to the 9200 block of Hines Road on Aug.19 just after noon to conduct a welfare check. There, they found the body of Norman Albert.

READ MORE: Police: Maryland Caregiver Assaulted, Killed In Group Home

Detectives are investigating this case and ask anyone who may have information to contact police at 410-307-2020.

READ MORE: Baltimore YGG Tay Convicted On Drug Conspiracy, Gun Charges

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

MORE NEWS: District Court In Baltimore City To Hold Vaccine Clinic On Tuesday

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff