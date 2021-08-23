ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 925 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.READ MORE: Prince George's County Officials Announce Arrest Of 'Threat Of Mass Violence' Suspect Tolulope Oluwakorede Adetayo
Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.
More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity decreased to 4.97%.
Hospitalizations increased by 51 to 698 Of those hospitalized, 538 remain in acute care and 160 remain in the ICU as of Friday.
Since the pandemic began, there were 487,893 total confirmed cases and 9,726 deaths.
There are 3,673,148 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,436,514 doses. Of those, 3,763,366 are first doses with 2,963 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,392,024
second doses, 3,461 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 281,124 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 414 in the last day.READ MORE: Governor Larry Hogan Releases Statement On Full FDA Approval Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine
The state reported 80.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.
Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|County
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Count of Vaccinated
|Proportion of Population Vaccinated
|Allegany
|28,670
|40.715%
|26,195
|37.2%
|3,255
|4.623%
|Anne Arundel
|338,297
|58.404%
|310,038
|53.526%
|23,938
|4.133%
|Baltimore
|486,625
|58.816%
|445,791
|53.88%
|35,864
|4.335%
|Baltimore City
|310,276
|52.28%
|275,439
|46.41%
|20,074
|3.382%
|Calvert
|50,859
|54.968%
|46,381
|50.128%
|3,725
|4.026%
|Caroline
|13,670
|40.921%
|12,317
|36.871%
|3,040
|9.1%
|Carroll
|96,347
|57.197%
|89,423
|53.087%
|9,686
|5.75%
|Cecil
|45,164
|43.91%
|40,764
|39.632%
|3,534
|3.436%
|Charles
|84,281
|51.625%
|75,663
|46.346%
|5,169
|3.166%
|Dorchester
|14,612
|45.764%
|12,965
|40.606%
|2,204
|6.903%
|Frederick
|151,364
|58.319%
|139,684
|53.818%
|16,533
|6.37%
|Garrett
|11,356
|39.14%
|10,347
|35.662%
|897
|3.092%
|Harford
|140,361
|54.949%
|129,339
|50.634%
|12,845
|5.029%
|Howard
|226,418
|69.519%
|211,841
|65.044%
|14,095
|4.328%
|Kent
|10,969
|56.477%
|10,005
|51.514%
|907
|4.67%
|Montgomery
|706,381
|67.23%
|648,914
|61.761%
|46,085
|4.386%
|Prince George’s
|482,299
|53.039%
|425,507
|46.794%
|29,543
|3.249%
|Queen Anne’s
|27,137
|53.864%
|24,899
|49.421%
|2,525
|5.012%
|St. Mary’s
|55,828
|49.183%
|51,255
|45.155%
|3,399
|2.994%
|Somerset
|10,316
|40.272%
|8,924
|34.838%
|1,044
|4.076%
|Talbot
|21,765
|58.538%
|19,886
|53.484%
|2,939
|7.905%
|Washington
|62,505
|41.381%
|56,786
|37.594%
|10,887
|7.208%
|Wicomico
|46,128
|44.521%
|41,402
|39.96%
|3,985
|3.846%
|Worcester
|30,433
|58.216%
|27,563
|52.726%
|2,529
|4.838%
|Unknown
|310,689
|N/A
|250,475
|N/A
|22,422
|N/A
By Age Range and Gender
|Age
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|0-9
|0
|0
|0
|10-19
|382,567
|321,909
|7,819
|20-29
|457,890
|395,239
|37,216
|30-39
|542,167
|479,434
|45,209
|40-49
|530,760
|479,928
|46,879
|50-59
|601,788
|552,377
|60,370
|60-69
|571,454
|534,726
|50,581
|70-79
|368,905
|348,008
|21,791
|80+
|183,841
|171,708
|7,973
|Age not available
|8,000
|8,000
|0
|Federal Entities
|115,994
|100,695
|3,286
|Gender
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Female
|1,971,308
|1,788,437
|129,992
|Male
|1,650,036
|1,480,731
|145,555
|Unknown Gender
|26,028
|22,161
|2,291
|Federal Entities
|115,994
|100,695
|3,286
By RaceMORE NEWS: 31-Year-Old Man Dies After Fatal Crash In Reisterstown
|Race
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|African-American
|933,141
|817,313
|56,389
|Asian
|268,810
|249,812
|14,120
|White
|1,894,943
|1,749,381
|159,800
|American Indian or Alaska Native
|28,733
|25,453
|1,540
|Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander
|9,297
|8,315
|606
|Other Race
|320,899
|269,465
|19,946
|Unknown Race
|191,549
|171,590
|25,437
|Federal Entities
|115,994
|100,695
|3,286
By Ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|First Dose
|Second Dose
|Single Dose
|Hispanic or Latino
|349,609
|294,616
|24,593
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|3,080,228
|2,813,903
|229,137
|Unknown
|217,535
|182,810
|24,108
|Federal Entities
|115,994
|100,695
|3,286