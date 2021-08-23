ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 925 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity decreased to 4.97%.

Hospitalizations increased by 51 to 698 Of those hospitalized, 538 remain in acute care and 160 remain in the ICU as of Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there were 487,893 total confirmed cases and 9,726 deaths.

There are 3,673,148 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,436,514 doses. Of those, 3,763,366 are first doses with 2,963 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,392,024

second doses, 3,461 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 281,124 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 414 in the last day.

The state reported 80.1% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.

Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

First Dose Second Dose Single Dose County Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Count of Vaccinated Proportion of Population Vaccinated Allegany 28,670 40.715% 26,195 37.2% 3,255 4.623% Anne Arundel 338,297 58.404% 310,038 53.526% 23,938 4.133% Baltimore 486,625 58.816% 445,791 53.88% 35,864 4.335% Baltimore City 310,276 52.28% 275,439 46.41% 20,074 3.382% Calvert 50,859 54.968% 46,381 50.128% 3,725 4.026% Caroline 13,670 40.921% 12,317 36.871% 3,040 9.1% Carroll 96,347 57.197% 89,423 53.087% 9,686 5.75% Cecil 45,164 43.91% 40,764 39.632% 3,534 3.436% Charles 84,281 51.625% 75,663 46.346% 5,169 3.166% Dorchester 14,612 45.764% 12,965 40.606% 2,204 6.903% Frederick 151,364 58.319% 139,684 53.818% 16,533 6.37% Garrett 11,356 39.14% 10,347 35.662% 897 3.092% Harford 140,361 54.949% 129,339 50.634% 12,845 5.029% Howard 226,418 69.519% 211,841 65.044% 14,095 4.328% Kent 10,969 56.477% 10,005 51.514% 907 4.67% Montgomery 706,381 67.23% 648,914 61.761% 46,085 4.386% Prince George’s 482,299 53.039% 425,507 46.794% 29,543 3.249% Queen Anne’s 27,137 53.864% 24,899 49.421% 2,525 5.012% St. Mary’s 55,828 49.183% 51,255 45.155% 3,399 2.994% Somerset 10,316 40.272% 8,924 34.838% 1,044 4.076% Talbot 21,765 58.538% 19,886 53.484% 2,939 7.905% Washington 62,505 41.381% 56,786 37.594% 10,887 7.208% Wicomico 46,128 44.521% 41,402 39.96% 3,985 3.846% Worcester 30,433 58.216% 27,563 52.726% 2,529 4.838% Unknown 310,689 N/A 250,475 N/A 22,422 N/A

By Age Range and Gender

Age First Dose Second Dose Single Dose 0-9 0 0 0 10-19 382,567 321,909 7,819 20-29 457,890 395,239 37,216 30-39 542,167 479,434 45,209 40-49 530,760 479,928 46,879 50-59 601,788 552,377 60,370 60-69 571,454 534,726 50,581 70-79 368,905 348,008 21,791 80+ 183,841 171,708 7,973 Age not available 8,000 8,000 0 Federal Entities 115,994 100,695 3,286

Gender First Dose Second Dose Single Dose Female 1,971,308 1,788,437 129,992 Male 1,650,036 1,480,731 145,555 Unknown Gender 26,028 22,161 2,291 Federal Entities 115,994 100,695 3,286

By Race

Race First Dose Second Dose Single Dose African-American 933,141 817,313 56,389 Asian 268,810 249,812 14,120 White 1,894,943 1,749,381 159,800 American Indian or Alaska Native 28,733 25,453 1,540 Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander 9,297 8,315 606 Other Race 320,899 269,465 19,946 Unknown Race 191,549 171,590 25,437 Federal Entities 115,994 100,695 3,286

By Ethnicity