Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Police, Stabbing

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– Two people are stabbed in Baltimore County.

It happened near Villa Cresta Elementary School in Parkville Just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story.