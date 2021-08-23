BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot in Southeast Baltimore on Sunday night following a physical altercation with another man, the Baltimore Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Pulaski Highway in Ellwood Park about 8:49 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the shoulder. According to a preliminary investigation, the man got into an altercation with the suspect, who pulled a gun out and fired, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call detectives at 410-396-2422.
People who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or visit MCS of Maryland website.