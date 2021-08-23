COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Trish Lannon has been a Howard County assistant principal for years, and now, she’s one week away from officially becoming Principal Lannon at Guilford Elementary.
"What I'm most looking forward to actually is to get to see our teachers doing what they do best which is teach," Lannon said.
Principal Lannon’s outlook is shaped by personal experience–she’s a two-time cancer survivor.
“When I think back to 14 years ago when a doctor told me I had maybe one more Christmas left in me, and now I’m sitting in this wonderful building with this amazing staff and students and I’m now the principal and I get to serve them, it’s just, I’ve got goosebumps,” Lannon said.
At just 39, Lannon was told she had colorectal cancer, and then two years later, a breast cancer diagnosis. Both of which she surmounted with strength.
“They say that sometimes out of bad comes good,” she said.
Lannon admitted that this year is going to be different. Students and staff will be wearing masks, and there will be social distancing.
Lannon herself has been through some incredible challenges and said returning to class during a pandemic is another one her school community will tackle together.
“It’ll be hard not to hug everybody, but I can do a lot of air high fives, no problem,” she said.