BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will require proof of vaccination for all guests at indoor concerts and events starting September 1, it announced Tuesday.
Proof of full vaccination can include an image of your vaccination card, the physical vaccination card or an officials vaccination record. Unlike some other venues, the BSO won't be accepting negative Covid tests for entry, but the organization said they are exploring more options for verification.
As children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccinations, they will not be permitted to indoor events.
As children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccinations, they will not be permitted to indoor events.

There are no plans for social distancing seating in the venues, but face masks will be required in accordance with the Baltimore City mask mandate.
To learn more about the return of BSO concerts this fall and to find a schedule of shows, visit BSOmusic.org/ResponsibleReturn.
