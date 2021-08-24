OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Some of the top golfers in the country are in the area for the BMW Championship, a PGA Tour event at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.

The event kicked off Tuesday to fans. It’s like a dream come true for some of them.

“It’s very very big for Baltimore,” said Steve Fader, chairman of Caves Valley Golf Club

The championship began on Tuesday morning with practice rounds, giving fans their first chance to tour the course and see the players before the tournament officially begins on Thursday.

“Being able to see Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Louis Oosthuizen, it’s been such an experience already,” said fan Sean White.

Organizers said the championship could bring more than 100,000 people to Caves Calley and up to $40 million to the local economy.

It’s the first time in 59 years that the PGA tour has been in the Baltimore area.

“To bring the 70 best in the world, bring them out here, get a chance to show off our golf course and more importantly to show off Baltimore,” Fader said.

Thousands of fans checked out the fairways and greens throughout the morning and watched the players get ready to compete, which many say they are very much looking forward to.

“Excited to see some players play,” said Liam White, Sean White’s son.

“It is phenomenal, the greens, just the whole layout so I think it’s going to be very special for the players this week as well as the fans,” said Sean White.

All the proceeds from tickets and all the money raised during the tournament goes to the Evans Scholarship, which is sending is sending two Baltimore-area high schoolers off to the University of Maryland on a full scholarship.