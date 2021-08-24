Hi Everyone!

Hot and humid on the way again. At least it is calm today and the next couple of days. By that I mean a lot of times you get conditions like this and thunderstorms, potentially, become a big part of the forecast discussion. This heatwave that dynamic is not part of the outlook. Matter of fact it is not until Friday afternoon when a weak cold front sags into the Mid-Atlantic that we even lean in that direction. So if you are looking for a “glass half full, not half empty” scenario that is the hook. And frankly big one it is.

Flooding rain, power outages and such we do not need. And really other than it is just hot and humid. And that is the only real subject to discuss today.

I was reminded that in four months it will be Christmas Eve. Think about that! And much colder. But with Labor Day weekend a week and a half away I have been remembering back to when my kids were small, and there were more than a few times when it was too cool on Labor Day Mondays to even get into the pool. Our weather this time of the year can go from one end to the other. Truly the classic, “If you do not like Baltimore weather just wait 20 minutes” type of deal.

MB!