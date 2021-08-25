WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in White Marsh that happened Tuesday evening.
Officials said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Honeygo Boulevard and Mercantile Road.
According to authorities, the crash happened as a vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn eastbound onto Mercantile Road in front of a motorcyclist traveling northbound on Honeygo.
The driver of the motorcycle, Ryan March, 30, died from his injuries.
No other injuries were reported at the scene. This remains an open investigation.