TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The president and CEO of Greater Baltimore Medical Center announced that they will now require the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees.
The decision comes following the FDA's approval of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.
In a newsletter released, the CEO stated:
This week's big news is that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, a move that I hope may encourage some unvaccinated Americans to get the shots as our nation continues to battle the most contagious variant to date.
Don’t miss your shot. The COVID-19 vaccines can help us end the pandemic. If you have not done so, get vaccinated today.
The full announcement can be watched here: