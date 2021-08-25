SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Humane Society of Wicomico County made a desperate plea for residents to adopt or foster new pets.
"We are completely out of space," the group said. "We have been teetering the line of capacity for months but at this point we are in dire straights."
Some dogs are being kept in outdoor kennels and feeling the effects of the heat, and other animals are living in crates in the hallways of the group’s building, the group wrote.
A number of cats are being brought in with ringworm or some other sickness and can't be adopted out quickly, the organization wrote.
The Humane Society is offering 50% off adoptions until Sept. 18 as part of a “Clear the Shelter” event.
"If you have considered fostering now is the time. Please help us get some animals out of the building to make room for more," the group wrote. "We will provide all food and medications."
Applications to foster pets can be found at wicomicohumane.org. The organization is also accepting donations through its PayPal account.