ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Dunkin’ is celebrating the grand reopening of its Next Generation location in Annapolis by giving back to its customers in a big way.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, the first 50 customers at the restaurant will be rewarded with free coffee for a year.
The promotion is open to Maryland residents 18 and over.
While the promotion's name might bring to mind endless morning energy, winners will receive a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where coupon book was issued, Dunkin' said.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the store will also offer a free medium coffee and giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel. A DJ, the Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy, and the Oriole Bird will also be in attendance.
The franchise is giving back to the community in other ways too. At the opening, Dunkin' will present a $1,000 grant to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and a regional Dunkin representative will present the ceremonial check for $35,000 to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.
The remodel features a modern design and maximized efficiency, Dunkin’ said. The store will have some unique new features such as an On-The-Go drive-thru lane exclusively for DD Perks Members who order through the Dunkin App.