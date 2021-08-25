OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Practice rounds for the BMW Championship continued Wednesday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills. The tournament is set to officially kick off tomorrow and all of the proceeds raised during the championship are going to help some well-deserving caddies head off to college.

As the sun rose over the BMW Championships Wednesday morning, two young caddies were out bright and early working alongside some of the biggest names in golf.

They were doing what’s helped them earn a full ride to the next step in their academic careers — The Evans Scholarship.

“It means a lot. It pretty much means I have the chance to go to college which has been a dream of mine,” said Varada Maulkhan.

Maulkhan is the one of the latest students to receive the scholarship. The recent Catonsville High School graduate was selected for it after caddying dozens of rounds at the Baltimore Country Club and at Caves Valley — She’s now caddying at the BMW Championship for 14-time PGA Tour winner, Justin Thomas.

“To be a part of it, it’s a lifetime opportunity for me. I am so happy I get to be part,” said Maulkhan.

Every dollar raised during the tournament goes toward the scholarship which only about 300 caddies across the country are selected for based on their academics, financial need and caddy record.

Dulaney High School graduate Rebecca Lannon was also awarded the scholarship.

“I didn’t know what would happen when I applied. I just kind of applied, hoped it would work out and then it did and it’s super cool,” said Lannon.

Both caddies are off to the University of Maryland on Monday — a new university partner for the Evans Scholar Foundation.

“These two young ladies will be the first Evans Scholars in our history, which is 90 plus years to be at the University of Maryland and we’re very hopeful that there will be 40 to 50 students there in the very near future,” said John Kaczkowski, President and CEO of Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation.