ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced that they are accepting grant proposals for the Maryland Farms and Families program.
The program is aimed to double the purchasing power of residents using federal nutrition benefits at farmers' markets for qualifying nonprofit organizations throughout the state. It will award up to $100,000 to those with the capacity to run.
Awarded projects must distribute 70 percent of the grant funds to match purchases made at farmer's markets using checks from the Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, Supplemental Nutrition Program and Women, Infant and Children benefits.
The purpose is to provide access to fresh fruits and vegetables for food-insecure Marylanders while still helping local farmers increase revenue.
Proposals should be submitted to the department by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
For more information, please contact Mark Powell at mark.powell@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5775.