ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A decision to mandate masks in all of Maryland’s public schools.

The majority of Maryland’s Board of Education was in favor of the emergency resolution that states masks will be required for the next 180 days, but the board said they plan to review and assess every month.

“The proposed emergency regulations will require any person inside a school facility to wear a face covering,” said Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland Board of Education Superintendent.

“We have as a central responsibility the responsibility of educating and caring for all of the students in the state of Maryland,” said Clarence Crawford, Maryland Board of Education President.

There was one vote against the regulation from Former Senator Gail Bates from Howard County.

“I just believe that local control is better,” said Bates.

The decision met with disappointment by some like Sandy Moser whose grandkids attend Baltimore County Public Schools.

“To see them masks, it upsets me , it upsets me, it really does cuz I need fresh air,” said Moser.

It’s a decision the school board said they don’t take lightly but feel is necessary after the CDC recommended kids wear masks in schools this fall.

“We issued guidance at first hoping the systems would voluntarily follow the CDC guidance and the joint guidance, that didn’t work as well as we had hoped. And if things improve before then we will rescind this we don’t wanna do this any longer than we have to,” Crawford added.

The regulation now must be approved by a General Assembly Joint Committee — they’ll have about ten days to do so.

If they do, it will unlikely be in effect when school starts in some counties on Monday but could be in place soon after.

A statement from Senate President Ferguson following the decision:

“A majority of the Maryland Senate called on the State Board of Education to promulgate emergency regulations to institute a statewide masking policy for schools and we applaud them for doing so this afternoon.

Today’s vote demonstrates that President Crawford and the Board recognize the importance of safely keeping Maryland students in the classroom through proven mitigation strategies.

I would like to personally thank State Superintendent Choudhury for his leadership on this issue. His voice was a critical component in today’s decision to do what is in the best interest of students, families, teachers, and staff.

The Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) will work expeditiously to approve this emergency regulation.”

