TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — After being closed last year because of the pandemic, the Maryland State Fair is back open and the excitement is growing.
"We're really glad to be back," said Gerry Brewster.
Gerry Brewster, chairman of the Maryland State Fair said it’s been a busy year of getting everything in place.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s fair was canceled and the fairgrounds turned into a drive-thru testing facility.
“We know how to do it right here to keep people safe and we’ve taken a lot of extra steps to do so,” said Brewster.
Those steps include cashless rides and mobile vaccination clinics.
With the Delta variant still a major concern and the emergency order reinstated in Baltimore County,
Brewster said this year they’re doing their part to keep people safe.
The fair runs from now until Sept. 6.